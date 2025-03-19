@waluga Yes, a old unfixed bug.

Sometimes a reload of the thumbnail by context menu can help to get it centered.

//EDIT: Oh, with OG you mean the OpenGraph image? Can not be fixed by reload. Sorry.

For me the only way is:

Delete the bookmark

Remove it in Trash of Bookmark panel

Open URL in address field

Add bookmark with Ctrl+D

Move the new added bookmark to your Speed Dial folder in Bookmark panel