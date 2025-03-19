Speed dial images positioning
A large number of items on the Speed Dial that have the OG image set are cropped. I suggest that you either adjust the positioning of the image or change the proportions of the tile.
Example:
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@waluga Yes, a old unfixed bug.
Sometimes a reload of the thumbnail by context menu can help to get it centered.
//EDIT: Oh, with OG you mean the OpenGraph image? Can not be fixed by reload. Sorry.
For me the only way is:
Delete the bookmark
Remove it in Trash of Bookmark panel
Open URL in address field
Add bookmark with Ctrl+D
Move the new added bookmark to your Speed Dial folder in Bookmark panel
@DoctorG in my case it won't help.
When I refresh, Vivalid loads a screenshot of the page
Preview:
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@waluga See my edit of previous post.
Thanks @DoctorG But this is just a workaround.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Creation of thumbs is not consistent, that is a known issue, and would be nice to get a fix and have settings which image will be generated: icon, thumb from screenshot of webpage, thumb from OpenGraph image. But i do not know a timeline to get this.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@waluga Yes, i can not fix bugs.