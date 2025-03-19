After updating to v7.2 from v7.1, the font of the url is quite pale / faint.

I checked available settings, but couldn't find any which would address that.

Interestingly enough, I (temporarily) get the usual url font "brightness" if I close a tab. Then the font of the urls of the remaining tabs is back to normal - until one of those tabs gets reloaded, then it's faint again...

Needless to say, I like the "normal" version better.

Normal url font:



Faint url font:

