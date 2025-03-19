Vivaldi 7.2.3621.63: Faint url font
-
After updating to v7.2 from v7.1, the font of the url is quite pale / faint.
I checked available settings, but couldn't find any which would address that.
Interestingly enough, I (temporarily) get the usual url font "brightness" if I close a tab. Then the font of the urls of the remaining tabs is back to normal - until one of those tabs gets reloaded, then it's faint again...
Needless to say, I like the "normal" version better.
Normal url font:
Faint url font:
-
Aaron Translator
@vduser
Uncheck :
-
Why would I want to do that?
- It doesn't change anything.
- It worked in v7.1 just fine.
-
I reported this
Summary: colors in address bar too dark in new tab using a dark theme
Key: VB-114676
I can replicate with my custom dark theme, when accent color has the Green value 80 or above
example
accent 5d70fe doesn't cause the darker address bar colors
accent 5df0fe CAUSES the darker address bar color.
(note: Limit accent color saturation is 100%)
workaround is to switch to another tab and back to the affected tab, but as soon as you refresh the page or type another address in the same tab, it will return darker.
I've already sent screenshots and explained how to reproduce by replying to the bugreport mail.
My theme worked as it was until 7.2 snapshots, something changed in the color management and there's something that forces the darkening of the address bar since 7.2 snapshot caused by the accent color values.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@iAN-CooG I confirmed it.