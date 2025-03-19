Windows scaling issue / window not fully drawn out
therealbob
The Problem only occurs if the window size is not maximized.
Any ideas on what causes this?
encountered on Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
DoctorG
@therealbob said in Windows scaling issue / window not fully drawn out:
Try a update first with Vivaldi menu Help → Check for Updates.
Then…
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/