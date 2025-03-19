Trying to get an overall view of experiences using the Mail service built in to browser.

How featured is it that makes you just want to use it over a dedicated app like Outlook (non 365) or Thunderbird etc.?

Are you happy with it?

Are the features sufficient to make you want to stay with it?

Are you able to create signatures that stick to the relevant mail box address / sends ?

Have you run into unsolvable issues that deter you from using it for your needs?

I like the dedication that has gone into Vivaldi and would like to use it.

Your thoughts and views appreciated.