Views on using Mail feature in Vivaldi.
Trying to get an overall view of experiences using the Mail service built in to browser.
How featured is it that makes you just want to use it over a dedicated app like Outlook (non 365) or Thunderbird etc.?
Are you happy with it?
Are the features sufficient to make you want to stay with it?
Are you able to create signatures that stick to the relevant mail box address / sends ?
Have you run into unsolvable issues that deter you from using it for your needs?
I like the dedication that has gone into Vivaldi and would like to use it.
Your thoughts and views appreciated.
Pesala Ambassador
@Lestsrade The mail client is adequate for my needs. Edit signatures for each account in Settings, Mail.
Mail, Calendar, and Feeds Feature Requests to see what might be missing.
mossman Ambassador
Personally I prefer how Vivaldi (and Opera back in the day) works as a mail database to how you have to manually sort everything in other mailers. Also its search is much faster and easier than things like Outlook. I am also happy with the integration into the UI of the browser since I obviously use both when I'm in "internet mode".
tcltk Supporters
I used to use : Outlook (not a long time), Phoenix Mail, Opera (The original) and then Vivaldi. The best feature is to have the possibility to zip everything (my Vivaldi instances are standalone) in one go and to have your messages saved with their reader. Second is the way an account is created with a distance provider : magic. The only negative thing ( but probably will improve ) is the lack of contact management as it were with Opera.