As a longtime Firefox user, I was always curious about trying Vivaldi. I've listened to the Techlore interview with the CEO and watched video reviews by Mental Outlaw and The Linux Cast.

Here is a list of what I'm loving about Vivaldi:

Customization: I love the customization options! It makes the web browser feel like a toy you can play with, instead of just being a boring a cookie-cutter tool. It's almost like you're forking Vivaldi and creating your own little personal browser. I keep to a compact UI and disable the information bar that is located on the bottom. I appreciate a compact UI, and now find Firefox's top bar wastefully sprawling.

Side bar apps: scrolling through reddit and catching up on the news headlines are much more enjoyable using a sidebar. I can watch a YouTube video and consume memes at the same time. We are truly living in the future!

Translations: I occasionally lurk through Mexican subreddits and Mexican political YouTube channels. I don't speak Spanish but I do like to know what my Mexican friends are going through. Translating comments and pages are a breeze with Vivaldi. I appreciate the inclusion.

Dashboard: having a custom dashboard with every new tab is a game changer. I mean it. I can access my favorite bookmarks and most visited sites with the addition of corresponding widgets. I love the birch wallpaper that comes with my theme. It reminds me of when I had my own custom iGoogle landing page back in 2008.

Tab Stacking: I'm not a tab hoarder but I do appreciate the organizational power of tab stacking. Sometimes I'll have 4 or 5 videos and news articles that I want to view. Putting the YouTube videos and news articles into their own tab stacks is wonderful. I like how tab stacking interfaces with the compact top bar. When I leave a tab stack and select a tab that isn't in a stack, the top bar changes size accordingly. There was thought and consideration put into the user experience and the UI.

I do have some insignificant critiques about my current experience:

Zoom: zooming in and out of a webpage is easy with a keyboard. Vivaldi even lets you zoom in the UI (amazing)! If you have the bottom information panel disabled, the browser no longer reports which zoom level you're in. If you wish to go back to 100% zoom, it appears the only way to do so is by enabling the bottom information tab to ensure you set it back to the proper setting. That is not a deal breaker XD

Auto-Play: I sometimes will open a few YouTube video tabs to save for future reference. Disabling autoplay in the settings does not appear to behave as expected on YouTube. It's not the end of the world. At least the video doesn't start playing until I select the tab.

Overall, I'm happy with the experience. I plan to continue using it as my primary browser. I haven't ventured into the rss and email functionality yet but I am aware of the inclusion. I want to thank the Vivaldi team and community for being a valuable resource in the web browsing world!

