2nd window won't close
When I have two Vivaldi windows open and try to close one, this window freezes.
It shows a popup (see screenshot) with "Schließen des Fensters bestätigen" (translates to something like "Please approve closing this window") and that popup can't be clicked. After that the window does not respond to any interaction. I can't click the popup, I can't click on anything else - I can't even close the window using the task manager.
Workaround: I turned of the option that I have to confirm closing a window.
@jantheofel Why is this popup so narrow? Weird. I never saw this.
Mine with 7.2.3621.63 Win 11 23H2 is:
Which Vivaldi version?
Which Windwos version?
@DoctorG
That looks much better. And I've seen this too. If I remember correct this one came when closeing the last Vivaldi windows.
Vivald was installed yesterday, should be the latest version (2.2509.4.0)
Windows 10.0.19045 Build 19045 (all updates installed)
@jantheofel said in 2nd window won't close:
Vivald was installed yesterday, should be the latest version (2.2509.4.0)
Please check version number at Vivaldi Help → About.
@DoctorG The version number is 2.2509.4.0. Sorry for not being clear about that.
@jantheofel Never.
My Vivaldi menu Help → About shows:
@DoctorG Sorry! I remember finding this in Vivaldi - but I must been somewhere else.
Here is my screenshot.
@jantheofel Does the issue with freezing window happens with every window you open?
I mean: Start Vivaldi (you see the Speed Dial tab), Nit Ctrl+N to open new window.
Close first or second window.
@DoctorG Thanks! What Should be my next action to report that bug?
@jantheofel And Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:**
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Does your issue happen in a new test profile without any extensions?
@DoctorG After the latest update the issue is gone. So it was probably a bug and has been fixed. Thanks for your time!