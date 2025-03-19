When I have two Vivaldi windows open and try to close one, this window freezes.

It shows a popup (see screenshot) with "Schließen des Fensters bestätigen" (translates to something like "Please approve closing this window") and that popup can't be clicked. After that the window does not respond to any interaction. I can't click the popup, I can't click on anything else - I can't even close the window using the task manager.

Workaround: I turned of the option that I have to confirm closing a window.