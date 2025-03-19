Solved Portable 7.2.3621.63 does not remove earlier version
Hi,
I just updated to 7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Earlier updates would delete the older versions on the same path.
This version created a new folder!
Any specific reason?
Can I delete the older version folder?
Please guide.
Thanks
Oh, sorry, i missed you question.
Yes, delete the old folder, that is safe.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@KoolPal
What version was the "earlier version"?
Vivaldi 7.1 or a Vivaldi 7.2 RC?
I tested update from 7.1.3570.60 to 7.2.3621.63 and the old folder was not removed.
I will check bug tracker for a existing bug.
I reported VB-115180 "Updater does not remove old version in Application folder" - Confirmed.
@DoctorG The earlier version is 7.1.3570.60
I still have to update a few portable instances.
Wating for an answer if it is safe to delete the folder with 7.1.3570.60
Thanks
@KoolPal said in Portable 7.2.3621.63 does not remove earlier version:
Wating for an answer if it is safe to delete the folder with 7.1.3570.60
Oh, sorry, i missed you question.
Yes, delete the old folder, that is safe.
@KoolPal Thanks for report.
KKoolPal has marked this topic as solved
@DoctorG FYI
Update from 7.2.3621.63 to 7.2.3621.67 has the same issue
Folder for older version 7.2.3621.63 is NOT removed on update.
@KoolPal Yes, that has not be fixed yet.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@KoolPal This is working as intended. When automatically updating in the background of a running Vivaldi, the directory of that version cannot be deleted because the directory is still being used by the running Vivaldi instance. The result is that the old version's install dir gets left there for a while, until it gets deleted during the next update (or possibly when you reboot).
IOW: No need to do anything. That folder gets cleaned up during the next update.
Hi. Thanks for replying.
This is not how earlier updates were seen.
All updates prior to this version would show the earlier folder removed immediately.
Since I have multiple portable instances on my Windows laptop, my workflow is
1.See notification to update Vivaldi version
2.Update and restart latest version
3.Close Browser
4.Use resource_hacker to change icon (as I cannot do this natively)
4.A At this time, I could see that the folder of the older version was gone - as expected
5.Launch using personal icon and start using the new version!
I did not have to wait for the next update NOR reboot.
4.A1. This time [after update to 7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit) onwards so far] I can see the older version folder when using resource_hacker which is why I noticed it and posted here.
Any ways, this is not a show stopper as I can safely manually delete the older version folder at this point.
Hope this helps you understand better.
Thanks again for paying attention and replying.
Have a nice day!