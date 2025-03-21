[VB-115177] Multiple Page QR Code popup issue on multiple window
DoctorG
@tree1891 I can confirm this.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG VB-115177
DoctorG
@tree1891 Thanks, i confirmed the report.