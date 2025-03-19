I'm not sure if this is a new feature request since I think it is technically a regression. As someone who has to share their screen with browser a lot for work, I really don't want the whole matching history to be visible when I type inside the addressbar. But the UX without enabling history in the address field feels unwieldy. Previously I could circumvent this by only enabling typed history in the autocomplete dropdown but I don't see how I can do that following the 7.2 update.

Therefore I suggest a sub-checkbox "Only Typed History" under Address Field Priorities -> Enable History at vivaldi:settings/addressbar/