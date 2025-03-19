feeds and mail not working after resetting Windows
Hello, I've been recently running automatic repair system on my windows, and opening up vivaldi as usual. The entire browser settings kind of resetted and I have to go sign in again. My data is restored and all but when I try to configure the email and feeds, it kind of bugged. So here is the bug I encounter:
at first it seems normal, I just need to simply add new feeds right? Well when I tried to do that, my old feeds appear but it won't retrieve new content
what's strange is that the feed setting only shows my recently added feeds, no sign of my old list:
the same thing also happened to my emails. it adds my old emails but won't retrieve new mail (after I add the new feeds). How to fix this? I tried reinstalling it but it doesn't work.
mib2berlin Soprano
@PakcikKumar
Hi, if the user profile is reset you can get many things back with the sync system but mail accounts and feeds are not synced.
It is possible to export feeds for a backup but mail accounts need setup again.
@mib2berlin but why do my emails returns, including my old feeds? Also those emails didn't work properly, like I cannot compose, get updates, etc.
@PakcikKumar manual setup also seems bugged. Because I cannot sign in into my email
mib2berlin Soprano
@PakcikKumar
I am sorry, no idea.
I had to reset a user profile a few days ago and need to add the mail account again, no leftovers from the old profile.
I don't use feeds in this profile.
Did you manually copy something back from a backup?
@mib2berlin nope, I only rely on sync when restoring my data
UPDATE
I fix the problem by just reinstalling it while deleting the browser data. That's it.