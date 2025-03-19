Hello, I've been recently running automatic repair system on my windows, and opening up vivaldi as usual. The entire browser settings kind of resetted and I have to go sign in again. My data is restored and all but when I try to configure the email and feeds, it kind of bugged. So here is the bug I encounter:

at first it seems normal, I just need to simply add new feeds right? Well when I tried to do that, my old feeds appear but it won't retrieve new content

what's strange is that the feed setting only shows my recently added feeds, no sign of my old list:

the same thing also happened to my emails. it adds my old emails but won't retrieve new mail (after I add the new feeds). How to fix this? I tried reinstalling it but it doesn't work.