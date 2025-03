@Pipetka English only in this forum please.

Good day!

Please tell me, I work with sites, and I very often and quickly need to download various files. Is it possible to configure file downloads in one click without viewing the document? i.e. for example, the famous "Fox" browser has a function:

"Choose how the Fox will handle files downloaded from the Internet or applications used when working on the Internet".

What should "Fox" do with other files?"

Such a function is very lacking (((Otherwise, the functionality of the browser is super!>

Dear developers, please pay attention to the significant drawback of your product, it would not be bad if you collect the best from all browsers in one.

The perfect browser does not exist. There are over 5,000 feature requests to improve Vivaldi, but the small team can add only some of them.

