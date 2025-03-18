I struggled a bit to figure out how to set up a filter to move forwarded mail I'm getting from my previous gmail account to vivaldi mail, but I finally managed it. Reason I was confused was because I had just set up a filter on gmail, then thunderbird and when it came to vivaldi there was no option to move to a custom folder, just labelling. And I'm personally fine with labelling going forward and using vivaldi mail as I read that's what preferred, but when I set up the filter in the webmail client I got to thinking:

Does that supersede any other clients? That is, I set up a filter in Thunderbird to do the same, filter anything coming from my old email address and put it in the gmail folder, but I get the feeling that the filter I set up in the webmail just happens automatically as soon as mail hits the vivaldi server and I don't have to do anything in other IMAP clients, it'll just get sorted automatically.

Am I right to assume that? For if that's the case, there's no need for me to set up multiple filters in each client I use, which would save me some setting up.

Bonus question: Mail sorted by a filter, unless specified to be filtered by the junk scanner before it goes into a folder, does it then get scanned afterwards? Because my understanding of setting up that filter to not scan before moving was to ensure that the scan took place afterwards and not end up filling up my account.

EDIT: To be fair, just tested this by turning off filters in thunderbird, turning vivaldi mail off (any other way to go offline besides turning it off completely?) and sending my gmail an email, and it did get downloaded from vivaldi mail as being in the right folder, so I'll just assume that the webmail filter has first priority if nothing else. I'd still like to know about spam/junk filtering though, whether it takes place after a move to folder outside the inbox - if done by a filter.