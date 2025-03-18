Thank you team Vivaldi for a great release. It's the solution to my pet issue where emails I sent to myself (be it in cc or directly, to the same account or different accounts also checked by Vivaldi) behaved in the most peculiar ways.

Not anymore. You've done it. VB-79700 and a whole lot of connected symptoms and bug reports are no longer.

Also apart from that issue, anyone who reads the super long changelog of version 7.2 must appreciate the amount of work that went into this. Great job, and I'm curious to learn what's next.