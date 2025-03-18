Logo with letter "A" appears instead of usual google logo
Hi,
not sure when it started, but whenever i enter anything in the searchbar this logo with letter "A" appears,
even when entering g at the beginning
In the settings all is set to google
This happens even with all the extensions disabled and in incognito tab
This only happens for Google, all other search engines work correctly
suyashbagade1
Clear search history.. this might work..
Sadly, this did not help. After reinstalling Vivaldi, the icon now is for Google Maps
@iwusek I was suggesting you to remove the
faviconsbut if it happens on new install won't help too much.
Maybe is linked to other favicons glitches, as the qwant icon flipped? (you are not the first one to report this icons mismatch).
Have you disabled the omnibox under
vivaldi:experiments?
@Hadden89
I didn't, but after selecting "Disable Chromium Omnibox search results in Address Field"
this issue seems to be fixed, now the icon is magnifying glass, so I guess that's it, thanks
@iwusek but is more a workaround than a solution. This will revert the urlbar to the old behaviour.
Accidentally, having the new system some glitches, this will also fix your issue.
But keep in mind that experiment could disappear anytime (hopefully fixing the underlying issues).