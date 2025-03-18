Hello, I am very happy to see the feeds feature decoupled from mails and I would be very interested in using my browser as a feed reader since it would let me remove one extra program running on my computer, as currently I use another application to do that. However the only thing keeping me from doing that is I need a few feeds to have 1 minute refresh time since their content is sometimes time sensitive and as we can't set the refresh time to anything below 15 minutes I cannot use vivaldi for this purpose.

If you could let the user decide the refresh time or at least add an option for a 1 minute refresh time I would switch to using vivaldi as my RSS reader.