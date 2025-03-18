Download pane always opens on startup
I just updated to 7.2 on Macbook and now the Download pane always opens when I start Vivaldi even after I manually close the pane. It would previously only open when I clicked on the Download icon.
I've tried clearing all browsing history and double checking settings but nothing seems to fix it. I've checked all my extensions and don't see anything that would cause it.
Anyone else having problems?
yes, same here since latest version 7.2
Streptococcus
It may open to Downloads but it is History that is causing the problem. There are three sites that now open automatically when the browser is launched. I wish I could find some way to stop that. I do not want any pages to open automatically on launch.
Same problem here, a download pane opens up, even in private mode. And it is allways the same download (one I used a couple of month ago)