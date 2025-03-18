tabgroups don't save
When you creat a tab groups . The tab groups don't save and then you have to redo all your tabgroups if you use the broswer on another computer.can you fix this please?
Thank you
Signed
Michaelw
mib2berlin Soprano
@kf4bog
Hi, I guess you meant they doesn't sync.
There is nothing to fix, it is simply not implemented.
We have some feature requests about but they doesn't get many user votes.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=sync stack&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=