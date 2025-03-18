Vivaldi's searches from searchbox put searched items into addressbar history
As the topic suggests, all the searches I do from the searchbox will be also visible in the address bar. This was not the behaviour with the previous version of vivaldi and only appeared today with Vivaldi 7.2. Am I doing something wrong or do I have some setting that causes this or is this a bug?
What I would expect?
- searches from searchbox are visible only in searchbox
- only typed in addresses should be visible in address bar
I'll attach a screenshot of the "issue" here:
@TeroP
Hi, you don't type anything in the search field?
May you have to disable search suggestions in Settings Address Bar.
Search suggestions are disabled in the address bar settings.
I do type searches in the search field like in your screenshot and my search history there is important for me, but the searches also get duplicated also in the address bar like my screenshot from above shows.
Like I already said: I want searches only visible in search field and I want only typed addresses visible in the address bar.
My searches that I want to keep:
Are duplicated in here and I don't want this:
@TeroP
Hm, I cant reproduce it, we have to wait if other users can.
It happens for me even with a completely new profile. I made a video about this as well:
@TeroP
Ah, now I understand, this are not search suggestions but the history of searches.
Was it not always so?
I have to test other things in 7.1 later today, will check then.
I does the same at Vivaldi 7.1, clean profile.
No idea what you can do in 7.2 except disable history in the address bar settings.
@mib2berlin There use to be a setting in 7.1 that would disable searches from appearing in history like that. I don't have 7.1 anymore to check but noticed my searches appearing in drop down typed history now from the Address bar in 7.2 and didn't use to...
@lfisk I don't actually remember that setting and I also don't have 7.1 to test, but yeah, I don't like my searches appearing in address field.
@lfisk
Hi, installed 7.1 as standalone for testing.
Yep, the old address bar was fine to get exactly what you want.
The team is still working on it to get more and more features back, we just have to wait.
I have something slightly different but possibly related.
I also use the separate Search box, and I have it setup so it should not show suggestions.
Previously it all WAD, ie. I'd just type my search and no dropdown or suggestions would appear. Now as soon as I type a character in the search box, suggestions appear from my bookmarks and history.
It doesn't matter which search engine I select, the behaviour is always the same. Win 11. Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67.
mib2berlin Soprano
@flo78
Hi, I cant reproduce it anymore in Vivaldi 7.2.3621.67, DDG as default search engine.
The bug report was closed.
@flo78
Do you use the DDG extension?
@mib2berlin No, I don't have that installed.
-
Have this exact issue in 7.2 Stable.
But the latest snapshot fixed it.
[Address bar][Settings] Implement “Show Search Queries in Typed History” (VB-114778)
Now to wait two months for it to be added to stable.