Hi, you don't type anything in the search field? May you have to disable search suggestions in Settings Address Bar.

Search suggestions are disabled in the address bar settings.

I do type searches in the search field like in your screenshot and my search history there is important for me, but the searches also get duplicated also in the address bar like my screenshot from above shows.

Like I already said: I want searches only visible in search field and I want only typed addresses visible in the address bar.

My searches that I want to keep:



Are duplicated in here and I don't want this: