Can't expand Bookmarks Bar
-
As of the 7.2 release, whenever I try to click the expand button in the Bookmarks Bar, nothing happens.
Tried restarting (browser and PC), creating a new user profile and fiddling with the settings, but the issue is still there.
Seems to affect other users as well, since @Asgatlat reported the same HERE.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@hukimato
Hi, this is a bug already fixed internally, it happen only for some users.
I hope it will be pushed to the next minor update for 7.2.
Cheers, mib
-
It has now been fixed in version 7.2.3621.67