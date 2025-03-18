[Bug already tracked] Mouse middle-click no longer opens bookmark subfolders in bookmark bar
-
Hi,
just upgraded to 7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and now I can no longer open bookmark subfolders in the bookmark bar via mouse middle-click.
It still works for the main folders (the ones shown in the bar), but not for the subfolders within them.
Only right-clicking the subfolder and selecting "Open in New Tab" works.
It also works like it used to on the Bookmarks page (vivaldi:bookmarks), just not for the bookmark bar.
Best regards.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@0asdf I found this bug in internal tracker:
VB-115114 Bookmark Bar - Folder middle mouse button clicks does not open sites - Confirmed.
-
Alright, thanks for letting me know.
Cheers.
-
I can middle-click a folder in the bookmarks bar to open all of its links in new tabs.
Until the latest update (7.2) I could also do this with sub-folders in bookmark menus. Now middle-clicking a folder just closes the menu. This breaks my workflow. Please fix it.
Yes I know I can right-click and select open all in new tabs. Middle click is way faster and used to work!
(on Linux if that matters)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@vicodin Please report as a bug.
-
Oh right. Done!
-
@vicodin Exactly has you mentioned! I'm using Linux. Thanks
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@vicodin Middleclick opening bookamarks in Bookmark Bar folder is fixed in 7.2.3640.3 Snapshot.
Read what is a Snapshot.
-
Thanks! Work great!
-
I am still seeing this bug in 7.2.3621.67 on Windows 11 -- as posted, middle-clicking a bookmark subfolder is not taking the intended action of opening the content bookmarks in new tabs. Middle-clicking a top-level bookmark folder is working as expected. Checking updates shows no newer version for my system.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
-
@DoctorG said in [Bug already tracked] Mouse middle-click no longer opens bookmark subfolders in bookmark bar:
Thanks. I had missed that link about Snapshots.
-
Still broken as of 7.3.3635.2 on Linux Mint.