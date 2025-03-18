Hi,

just upgraded to 7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit) and now I can no longer open bookmark subfolders in the bookmark bar via mouse middle-click.

It still works for the main folders (the ones shown in the bar), but not for the subfolders within them.

Only right-clicking the subfolder and selecting "Open in New Tab" works.

It also works like it used to on the Bookmarks page (vivaldi:bookmarks), just not for the bookmark bar.

Best regards.