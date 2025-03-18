I love vivaldi
I know there might be someplace else where to give this positive feedback. I have been using vivaldi for over a couple of months. I switched from firefox->brave->vivaldi because I wanted rss+mail client and the customizability options.
I have been loving how the settings items cross breed. I love how the accesories(mail client, rss) are working. Overall I love vivaldi so far.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@vpaudel This is the right place. I initially switched to Vivaldi for RSS and mail too. Problem was I used it without the mail client for 3 years, because they always promised it would be coming "soon" ^^