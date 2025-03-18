7.2 - Wow the crashing
I have a bug report filed already - VB-115111 - but I'm just curious if anyone else is having an extreme crashing problem since the 7.2 update. Sometimes it'll crash immediately after loading, sometimes 10-30 minutes later. Sometimes it'll then crash again immediately after loading. Random drop back to desktop.
Mail isn't enabled since I've run into issues with that in the past (mostly high CPU usage). I haven't bothered disabling extensions because a browser without my extensions isn't one I want to use. I'd just go to another browser at that point and wait this issue out. I'm just wondering if I'm alone in having constant crashing problems since the 7.2 update.
Win 11 24H2, i7 1185G7, 32GB RAM.
Hey @MLWeiner, Im in the same boat but instead of crashing my 7.2 Vivaldi just freezes.
While vivaldi has some good features the devs dont seem to care about stability or even just giving people the option to stay on a older version.
Brave and Firefox have importers for almost all of the vivaldi user data tho, that has been my fix so far
paul1149 Supporters
The SimpleExtManager extension will allow you to quickly disable half, then another quarter, and so on, of the extensions. This is to try to isolate and diagnose the problem, not so that you would continue to run without extensions.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@MLWeiner Hi, your crasher has been determined to be an upstream Chromium issue (and they coded this so that the browser WILL crash in this case, probably to prevent something worse later; and they want crash dumps from Chrome when it happens); We don't know what the actual issue is, since the Chromium team has not made the bug accessible to us.
My advice is to go through the troubleshooting steps and try to discover if one of the extensions is causing it.
@yngve Yes, I loaded a few of the dump files in a debugger and noticed the breakpoint. I was hoping it was yours and not theirs.
Interesting, I am seeing an increase in crashes in Chrome as well at work, but that's more tab crashes than entire browser crashes. I'd say I'm surprised that Google screwed something in Chromium up again, but I'm really not. v132+ have not been great releases from a stability standpoint. The PDF rendering bugs I kept getting support tickets on at work were such a treat.
Alright, I'll deal with this and hopefully Google will sort their mess out. Thanks for verifying where the bug lies.