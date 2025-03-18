I have a bug report filed already - VB-115111 - but I'm just curious if anyone else is having an extreme crashing problem since the 7.2 update. Sometimes it'll crash immediately after loading, sometimes 10-30 minutes later. Sometimes it'll then crash again immediately after loading. Random drop back to desktop.

Mail isn't enabled since I've run into issues with that in the past (mostly high CPU usage). I haven't bothered disabling extensions because a browser without my extensions isn't one I want to use. I'd just go to another browser at that point and wait this issue out. I'm just wondering if I'm alone in having constant crashing problems since the 7.2 update.

Win 11 24H2, i7 1185G7, 32GB RAM.