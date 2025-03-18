How to disable press esc to exit fullscreen popup?
Basically title
@donjg977
@donjg977 I do not see this popup, and Escape does not exit full screen; the same for the latest Stable and latest Snapshot.
F11 is the default shortcut to Enter/Exit fullscreen mode.
What are your OS and Vivaldi versions?
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Apparently, this "Show fullscreen reminder" option is removed since 7.2 because Chromium core forces it to show.
A case for all Chromium browsers, it's hand-holding so-called "security" features...
In Vivaldi you can remove this and the "This link has been copied" annoyance with custom CSS, see:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/807790
That's probably what you're using @Pesala
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pesala said in How to disable press esc to exit fullscreen popup?:
Escape does not exit full screen
If that's the case for you it's a bug or something you've changed.
It works here.
https://glitch.com/~fullscreen-test
https://tests.caniuse.com/?feat=fullscreen
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck said in How to disable press esc to exit fullscreen popup?:
That's probably what you're using @Pesala
Indeed. I thought that was the Status Bar overlay, but why does the Stable version behave the same? I don’t change any settings on my Stable version, and use no CSS either.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Pesala said in How to disable press esc to exit fullscreen popup?:
and use no CSS either.
From what I understood the only way to not get the fullscreen reminder and the link copy message is to use custom CSS.
I know how to do it but I'm told not to speak about it because it's some sort of exploitable security threat. Really, they don't want to get rid of the message.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@iAN-CooG I already told one relatively easy way to get rid of it, so an even easier way can't hurt.
Who are "they"? Honestly I don't care what "they" say if they think "security by obscurity" is a valid reason...
@Pathduck said in How to disable press esc to exit fullscreen popup?:
an even easier way can't hurt
not easier, I was patching bundle.js directly
Who are "they"?
those from dev team that replied to my bug report.
@Pesala os- windows 11 64 bit 24H2
vivaldi - 7.2.3621.67 (Stable channel) (64-bit)