Muted tab is not saved per website
-
chrisonline
If I mute a tab with the muted state is not saved.
If I close the tab and reopen the same website the tab is again unmuted.
How can I change this that this website is muted all the time (used Chrome before and in Chrome it is saved website based it seems).
-
Pesala Ambassador
@chrisonline Unable to reproduce. What are your Vivaldi and OS versions?
-
chrisonline
Sorry forgot to mention the version number:
7.2.3621.63 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Windows version:
Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.5039)
To reproduce:
I open a website and right click on tab and "mute".
Now close the tab. Open a new tap and open the same website again. Now right click and you see that the "mute" is not on.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@chrisonline It is a new tab, so it is not muted.
- Open a tab
- Mute it
- Close it
- Reopen it
The tab is still muted.
If you closed the tab some time ago, find it among the closed tabs list on the Trash Can, or in the Windows Panel.
-
chrisonline
@Pesala I understand.
So in Vivaldi this is not possible to mute it by website?
Because in Chrome it works like this:
- Open new Tab
- Open Website
- Mute Tab
- Close Tab
- Open new Tab
- Open same Website
- Tab is now automatically muted again