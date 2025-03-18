Literally unusable since last update
I just got the latest update and Vivaldi just barely starts and the UI thread livelocks shortly after.
This process keeps going after you close the window btw.
Anyway the UI is so unusable that I cant even disable my extensions or open the settings.
I used this browser happily for years but if you insist on making shitty updates mandatory I will have to switch to a browser that isnt a pile of garbage.
@Dobiko Could be a extension or a broken calendar or feed.
Anyway the UI is so unusable that I cant even disable my extensions or open the settings.
Well, your are free to choose the browser which fits for you.
Run without extensions in command line window by command:
start vivaldi --disable-extensions
@DoctorG Well, thanks for the advice, but it does still freeze
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Dobiko And, for a test, try to you disable Vivaldi Settings → Mail?
Are you running a Antivirus or Internet Security which scans start of a app?
@DoctorG If you know a cli argument for disabling the mail service then we can try that next because the ui is still so frozen that I cannot open the settings.
Im using stock windows defender, but I would highly doubt that it would suddenly cause problems for the ui after a vivaldi update
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Dobiko For some users the Vivaldi Mail/Calendar/Feed feature had some trouble in 7.1 and 7.2 Snapshots.
That is why i try to find culprit by disabling temporary a feature.
@Dobiko
Hi, you can try to disable extensions first with adding
--disable-extensionsto your desktop shortcut.
Maybe one cause issues after the update.
By the way, you are the first user report this after the last update to 7.2.
@mib2berlin I tried that above
From my social circle I know that most people don't bother writing anything if a browser is slow and dysfunctional and instead just switch to the next
@Dobiko
In the blog thread about 7.2 many users write it is the fastest Vivaldi they ever get, so something on your combination of system and Vivaldi cause this.
I run Vivaldi on 4 different systems and it is fast as always.
If you want to trouble shoot we all want to help, if you don't want to spend time on this change.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Im willing to try more approaches if there are any
@Dobiko
Hm, I searched for other command line switches to disable background apps but cant find any.
Try
--disable-vivaldiinstead of the extension switch.
The pure Chromium UI open and may you can open chrome://settings to disable background apps in System.
You cant reach the Vivaldi settings there.
You mean that one?
Correct.
The UI still becomes unresponsive without any extensions or background apps
@Dobiko
Exact, then start Vivaldi without switches and let it run for a while.
I forgot to disable lazy loading and get an unusable Vivaldi for 15 minutes loading 400 tabs, for example.
lul
I was also thinking of pruning my user data, but idk if vivaldi has good tools for that