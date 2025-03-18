Encryption Password not working? (worked before, and I am using a paswd manager so not mistyping/forgot)
vivaldipersonalprofile
So I noticed my vivaldi sync was not syncing and didn't think much of it as I distro hop a fair amount so thought I'd just forgotten so I went to settings and sync and pasted in the enc paswd from my password manager and... error, wrong password? I am 200% sure I have done this, and that it has worked, before so am wondering if something changed? I remember that awhile back it asked me to create a new enc paswd (which I did, but still kept the old one in the notes section of my passwd mngr to be safe) which seemed strange to me but I can't remember the details. I wanted to ask if this has happened to anyone else before? Has something changed in viv that would cause this? Any help or thoughts would be appreciated.
mib2berlin Soprano
@vivaldipersonalprofile
Hi, in January all sync data was deleted from the Vivaldi team, at this time a new password was ask for.
The old should work either if nothing is on the sync servers.
If you don't need the data from the server anyway, click on "Forget Password", a popup appears to reset the remote data.
To be 100% save, backup your User Data folder on Windows or .config/vivaldi on Linux.
Cheers, mib
vivaldipersonalprofile
So all of the sync data being del'd is causing this? I have both the new enc pswd i set and the old one but neither works and both return an incorrect pswd error.
Anyway, in my case its not critical, I don't use it for passwords notes etc but the sync'd tabs will be missed.