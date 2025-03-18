So I noticed my vivaldi sync was not syncing and didn't think much of it as I distro hop a fair amount so thought I'd just forgotten so I went to settings and sync and pasted in the enc paswd from my password manager and... error, wrong password? I am 200% sure I have done this, and that it has worked, before so am wondering if something changed? I remember that awhile back it asked me to create a new enc paswd (which I did, but still kept the old one in the notes section of my passwd mngr to be safe) which seemed strange to me but I can't remember the details. I wanted to ask if this has happened to anyone else before? Has something changed in viv that would cause this? Any help or thoughts would be appreciated.