Unable to sync data after first installing the browser after September 2024
-
I installed this browser for the first time since September 2024, I can't restore synchronization data via the master key that I saved in September 2024, when entering a simple password the data is not restored.
Also in the official group of the browser in VK I saw a footnote about deleting all user data from the synchronization servers.
I understand that I won't be able to restore the data?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@KonaloboS
Hi, the big sync break was in January, if you had not sync your data after this the sync server is empty.
I am a bit curious why a new 12 digit password doesn't work, if the server is clean there is no password.
If you don't have a backup of your profile data all is lost, I fear.