Downloads panel opens automatically when starting Vivaldi
Since the last couple of weeks, I've noticed that whenever I start up my PC and launch Vivaldi, the Downloads side panel will appear open, even though there are no pending downloads from any previous session.
My settings for downloads are to display the panel automatically on any new download, but even though I may manually close it when everything's completed, upon next Vivaldi launch it'll open up again without any interaction.
There was an older thread on this issue, but it seems it's now closed. Any others with the same symptoms?
@krilok
HI, please check this post and following posts, this can caused by a Chrome extension
and/or settings.
We have a confirmed bug report about it.
@krilok try vivaldi on android .... now that's a pain in the .....
@krilok I have exactly the same thing, can't figure out how to stop this happening. I don't even have the option enabled for "Open Downloads Automatically".
@rethanon
Hi, this is a bug and already fixed in the latest snapshot (Beta) build.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/panels-fix-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3643-11/
Hi, this is a bug and already fixed in the latest snapshot (Beta) build.
I do not have that extension and the bug still happens. So, that extension is unrelated.
If it's fixed in snapshot why is it not pushed to "stable" to make it less instable? Right now ALL of the side panel webpages are loaded in background eating a few GB of RAM. It's a very serious issue.
@apekiller said in Downloads panel opens automatically when starting Vivaldi:
If it's fixed in snapshot why is it not pushed to "stable" to make it less instable?
Please be patient, a next Stable will come.
mib2berlin Soprano
@apekiller
I never could reproduce it on 6 stable installs and the first fix cause another bug.
All fixes except Vivaldi crash for all users has to be tested internal, with snapshot users and then push it to stable.
It is only serious for users open 10 windows instead of workspaces, maybe 1% of all users have this workflow.
I am sorry for you but you have to wait.
10 side panel websites loading in background for each window and eating up a few GB of RAM in total, calls for a more urgent response... the bug is fixed but still not pushed to users, makes no sense.
etc much longer list
@apekiller You have not activated Settings → Panel → Web Panel → Lazy Load?
@DoctorG Actually it IS activated! So it's not working then...
-
@apekiller Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG I just checked and it happens in snapshot too.
7.2.3621.67 is a abysmal release, not "stable" at all.
@DoctorG @apekiller
It is reported and fixed in an internal version, lazy loading work in the soprano build.
It make no sense to push untested bug fixes to a stable release, this will not change.
@mib2berlin I agree with you.
At the same time, it makes no sense to push untested features to a stable release, either. But it clearly happens.
@apekiller
I agree too but it is a big difference you test with 1000 user or with 3 millions.
In all our tests before the 7.2 release nobody had this panel issue and I still cant reproduce it with all my 12 Vivaldi installs.
Chromium pushed a security patch, serious, so we will get a new update soon.