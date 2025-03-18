Since the last couple of weeks, I've noticed that whenever I start up my PC and launch Vivaldi, the Downloads side panel will appear open, even though there are no pending downloads from any previous session.

My settings for downloads are to display the panel automatically on any new download, but even though I may manually close it when everything's completed, upon next Vivaldi launch it'll open up again without any interaction.

There was an older thread on this issue, but it seems it's now closed. Any others with the same symptoms?