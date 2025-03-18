Message that can't be acted upon
Anyone seeing e-mail messages that can't be acted upon with the latest stable?
Have one sent to self (the mail client did show that it separated those on update) that shows as unread on the Received view but I can't mark it as read or delete it. I can label it but that is all.
The end result is that I have a permanent 1 on the counter in the Received view.
Any possible solutions other than a resync of the account?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Durtro I tried 7.2.3621.63 Win 11 23H2 and could toggle/set mail to Unread/Read with key
kor
Shift k.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Durtro
Hi, send from vivaldi.net to vivaldi.net, Del key move it to trash, empty trash.
Vivaldi 7.2.3621.63 on Linux, can check later on Windows 11.
@DoctorG I can do that for other messages. I just can't do that for one particular sent to self messages that does not leave the Received view. That same message does not appear on the Unread view. It appears only under the Received view and under the e-mail account root.
Tried both shortcuts and buttons. Can't archive it either.
@Durtro Which provider?
@mib2berlin In my case the message in question is from November 2024. But I'm sure I have more messages to self and only that one is affected.
@DoctorG gmail business account.
@Durtro Try to select the folder, open context menu Advanced → Rerun filter from folder
@DoctorG That one I already did. Did it in the Received view and in the account root folder.
@Durtro Ah, GMail IMAP.
GMail acts not like other IMAP servers, causing strange display of new/read mails.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Durtro
I send mail from Gmail to Gmail account and have to delete it with the Google web client.
Delete, empty trash remove it from Vivaldi after a few minutes.
But this is a standard Gmail account.
@DoctorG I know that Gmail has its quirks but I should be able to at least delete the message from vivaldi's side but nothing happens there. It is like no button or no key press happened at all.
Also it did not make sense that the message showed as unread under the Received view but not under the actual Unread view. Re-run filters on the Unread view did solve this particular problem but I still can't act upon the message.
In another client, a snapshot client but with the same accounts, that same message does not appear as unread. I do have another problem there with a counter of 1 in Custom Folders:
Expanding it shows:
I solved the issue with some steps.
First I noticed that the message existed on the stable vivaldi client but not on the snapshot one.
I then went to the thread view of that message and there two messages were shown, one trashed (local copy only) and the other not trashed.
I restored the trashed one and then I was able to trash both and then delete them permanently.