Anyone seeing e-mail messages that can't be acted upon with the latest stable?

Have one sent to self (the mail client did show that it separated those on update) that shows as unread on the Received view but I can't mark it as read or delete it. I can label it but that is all.

The end result is that I have a permanent 1 on the counter in the Received view.

Any possible solutions other than a resync of the account?