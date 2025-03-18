Since I've been using the dashboard, I have my speeddials in a widget. Unfortunately, the setting options in this widget are very sparse. What I mainly miss are the original website icons (thumbnails) of the bookmarks.

On the speeddial page there is the setting option to use your own thumbnails. Only in the bookmarks panel are the icons displayed as desired.

In this screenshot you can see that in the dashboard widget 2 thumbnails are simply white and only the title shows which page it is. To the right, the icons of the bookmarks in the panel are completely available:

While in speeddial page a thumbnail refresh sometimes gets you an image that helps you recognizing the website, there is no similar option in dashboard (speeddial) widget.

Have I missed something?