Solved Solved: Get website icons shown in dashboard widget
Since I've been using the dashboard, I have my speeddials in a widget. Unfortunately, the setting options in this widget are very sparse. What I mainly miss are the original website icons (thumbnails) of the bookmarks.
On the speeddial page there is the setting option to use your own thumbnails. Only in the bookmarks panel are the icons displayed as desired.
In this screenshot you can see that in the dashboard widget 2 thumbnails are simply white and only the title shows which page it is. To the right, the icons of the bookmarks in the panel are completely available:
While in speeddial page a thumbnail refresh sometimes gets you an image that helps you recognizing the website, there is no similar option in dashboard (speeddial) widget.
Have I missed something?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Dancer18 That is the Bookmarks widget?
In context menu (3-dots menu in top-right of widget) you can disable Show Thumbnail.
@DoctorG Great! That solves my issue. It is so simple that I had overlooked it.
BTW: There is a procedure to mark the topic as solved. Every time I want to do this, I only dimly remember how to do it. And I fail every time. A pity, really. Anyway.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Dancer18 Mark as Solution
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
