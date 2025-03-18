vivaldi snapshot constantly uses 100% of a CPU core
Hi,
I am using vivaldi snapshot on a linux ubuntu box and for several snapshot versions (i do not remember when it happened first), the vivaldi-bin process constantly eats 100% of a CPU core.
Vivaldi then reacts with one or a few seconds of latency so that it is not a pleasure to use it! It is really annoying!
I am using the current version: vivaldi-snapshot_7.2.3621.60-1_amd64.deb
If I can somehow help to find the issue, please answer.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@luteva Could be a extension, Vivaldi Mail/Feeds with broken feed subscription, calendar running nuts.
Check in Vivaldi Taskmanger (SHift+Esc) which process consumes so much.
What happens with 7.2.3621.63 Stable?
Thanks for the quick reply!
Seems to be the main vivaldi "Browser" process.
Hope this helps
I will check the stable version.....
(How) Can i synchronize Emails and Calender from snapshot to stable?
I am not sure if the two versions (stable/snapshot) are comparable without emails feeds, and calender.
I would like to synchronize them without duplicating (export/import) if possible.... maybe I could just use a symbolic link?
Ok. I think I got it! It seems that there is an issue with the synchronization to the google calendar. So there were dozens of the same meeting in my vivaldi calendar. So i completely removed the google calendar from vivaldi (and use the web Version only), and the "100% CPU used" problem is gone...
This solved the problem for me! Although it would be greate to be able to use the calendar, it is not that important (for now).