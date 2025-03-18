how to delete AAAAALLLLL passwords
Why is this so complicated????
V tools delete browser data
choose passwords,,,, from all time
AND IT DOES NOT WORK...
Restart vivaldi, try again, and again and again?????
Must i really find the buried data files to remove ALL passwords?
Years of the same question and no resolution? WHY?
mib2berlin Soprano
@FredBobo
Hi, work for me.
Please, always add your Vivaldi, OS version.
Open vivaldi:password-manager/settings and try it there.
@FredBobo Don't forget to turn off Sync, if enabled, and disable any password-related extensions.
suyashbagade1
Probably uninstall the browser and all its system files... and reinstall it.
Delete all sync data..
@suyashbagade1 of you want to start from scratch, it's easier to set up a new user profile and delete the old one.
Thank you all for your responses.
Vivaldi: current version
Profile: never created one,,, hence no syncing.
Using tools delete browsing data does not work: need a help file update.
Password manager worked.... I had only looked at that for importing the new list.
Thanks...