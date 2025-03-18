Hi folks, I've had Vivaldi on my PC for a while now, but only just got my data from Opera GX imported to Vivaldi.

The one thing I'm scratching my head over is that I'd like to bring across the Notes I have in Opera GX, but they're created by V7 Notes extension, and they export as json files, and the importer in Vivaldi requres txt or md.

Even if I put the file through a converter I end up with one humongous file of near gibberish when imported.

Any suggestions or help would be greatly appreciated!

Thanks

jevvv in NZ