Trying to import V7 Notes from Opera to my Vivaldi
Hi folks, I've had Vivaldi on my PC for a while now, but only just got my data from Opera GX imported to Vivaldi.
The one thing I'm scratching my head over is that I'd like to bring across the Notes I have in Opera GX, but they're created by V7 Notes extension, and they export as json files, and the importer in Vivaldi requres txt or md.
Even if I put the file through a converter I end up with one humongous file of near gibberish when imported.
Any suggestions or help would be greatly appreciated!
Thanks
jevvv in NZ
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@jevvv Hi - I'm afraid these are completly different formats and import will not be easy.
Vivaldi's import expects a folder of markdown files, not a single JSON.
It's basically only useful to import notes made in Vivaldi.
It's probably faster for you to just create each note manually, otherwise you'll have to make a complex script to extract each note from the json into each own file.
@Pathduck Thank you for explaining it.
I was dreading that exact reply- I've been making notes with V7 since Opera stopped their native note part of the program... that's a LOT of notes