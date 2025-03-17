Is it possible within Vivaldi to enter a hostname with a trailing / in the address bar and have it go to that address rather than do a web search for that hostname? The only way I can get to an internal hostname is to enter https://hostname or the FQDN.

In other browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox), I can enter hostname/ in the address bar and it will go to that website without having to prefix the https://. If I leave the / off, it will do a web search which I would expect.

Any help is greatly appreciated.

Thanks