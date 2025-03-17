Hostname in Address Bar with trailing /
Is it possible within Vivaldi to enter a hostname with a trailing / in the address bar and have it go to that address rather than do a web search for that hostname? The only way I can get to an internal hostname is to enter https://hostname or the FQDN.
In other browsers (Chrome, Edge, Firefox), I can enter hostname/ in the address bar and it will go to that website without having to prefix the https://. If I leave the / off, it will do a web search which I would expect.
Any help is greatly appreciated.
Thanks
@octopusman Other browsers send a DNS request to external servers so there is no slash needed. Vivaldi avoids asking external servers for local hostnames for better privacy.
Yes, it is unusual to need for / at end or URL or http(s):// at start.
@DoctorG - Thanks for the reply
As you can see here, if I type a hostname into the address bar, it tries to search DDG for this hostname:
If I enter a trailing /, it will say Go To but will then do a DDG search for data01/
Am I missing something?
@octopusman I tried with Vivaldi 7.2 RC3.
I can connect to all my devices in LAN by their short hostname with a / at end.
Does
nslookup data01resolve to a LAN IP??
I do no anything about your setup to resolve a hiostname.
@DoctorG - Yes, data01 resolves to an internal IP address admittedly it is on a different subnet. I can get to it by https://data01 or by the internal IP address, just not by data01/. I'm seeing this issue with all my internal hostnames. I'm running 7.1.3570.60
@octopusman I guess the issue you have with hostname/ will be fixed in 7.2 Stable.