Bookmark bar dropdown menus change their vertical spacing.
warnersimon
My bookmark bar dropdown menus change their spacing without any reason. Sometimes short sometimes tall.
mib2berlin Soprano
@warnersimon
Hi, some users report the setting "Compact Menu Layout" change randomly, check this.
There is a bug report about but the internal testers are not able to reproduce it at moment.
Cheers, mib
warnersimon
@mib2berlin thanks
I confirm that it's something randomly happening, this morning on this work PC happened to have exapanded menu layout despite having appeareance/compact menu layout checked.
I had to unckeck/recheck and restart Vivaldi to let it apply compact menu layout.
I previously blamed the update but it only happens when restarting an uncertain number of times Vivaldi. At some point it ignores the setting and just uses the expanded layout.
I confirm I also have this behavior on several PCs. It happens the morning when I first launch Vivaldi. Closing and reopening it allows to have compact menu again.
It just happened restarting the pc at home, updated to .3640.3
and after dechecking, rechecking and restarting, the compact menu layout is back again