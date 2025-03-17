Allow Vivaldi to access the network in your firewall or antivirus settings.
-
how do i allow vivaldi access to the network in my firewall or antivirus settings. and i am on virginia and not mint now.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Smeeding2535 Check Linux Settings → Apps → Flatpak permissions.
What do you want Vivaldi browser to act on?
-
I have signed up for a yard viewing outfit called Simplisafe.com. They will work with firefox on my computer, but i just have it and don't want to use it.
I only have vivaldi and firefox....firefox because my regulator does not work with vivaldi either. My regulator is FINRA.org
linux 21.3 virginia
thunderbird 115.18.0
email provider runbox.com
vivaldi 7.1.3570.60
ryzen 9 chip
Thank you...b³
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Smeeding2535
Hi, what do mean with "not work", login?
I can open both pages, try to disable the Vivaldi ad blocker for these pages with the shield icon in the address bar.
-
/home/bearzillla/Pictures/Screenshot from 2025-03-17 13-17-36.png sorry i can't sign in to show you the problem. my installer hasn't removed his phone # yet. I shall return, I am afraid.....b³