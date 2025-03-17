I start Vivaldi from the Profile Manager (profile selector) since I use several different profiles. So if it is already running and I select "New Window" from the dock, the Profile Manager appears (as expected).

But if I want a new window for a profile I'm already using, it just puts the current window for that profile in focus... it does not open a new window.

Same is true when I'm using a different Workspace, which means it both switches me away from the Workspace I'm using and never opens a new window.

Expected: open a new window for the selected profile in the current workspace.

Ver: 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)