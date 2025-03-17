New Window on different desktop
MReynoldshouse
If I'm working on a different desktop than the one Vivaldi is already running and I click"New Window" from the Vivaldi icon in the dock, my desktop is switched to the one already running Vivaldi. Then I must switch back to the other desktop to use the new Vivaldi window that was opened and continue my work.
This does not happen with other apps, for example Firefox or Safari (choosing "New Window" just opens a new window on my current desktop).
I am using 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (arm64)