Golem.de about Vivaldi Blocker failing on Youtube because of Google
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Not for me, only at the beginning the advertising stands still and a „continue“ leads directly to the video. And not always, sometimes the advertising flickers briefly at the beginning and it goes on to the video.
@DoctorG, it blocks perfect all ads in YT, but the lack is that the Vivaldi blocker is detected by the YT anti adblocker. Now I don't have any problems with only the Vivaldi trackerblocker and uBOlight.
Vivaldi need the dynamic anti adblock filter of uBO.