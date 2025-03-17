Probably, it has been asked a million times so far for the desktop bookmark search to be fixed...

However, I will just ask: who I have to ask for access to the specific code base so I can re-write the search functionality for the Bookmarks Menu for the Desktop version, myself?

I can't find a legitimate GitHub repo.

It has been dysfunctional for many years and it is an everyday need, so I am not waiting another 5 years. I will do it. Let me do it, please.

For Mobile, the search is working somewhat, but for Desktop you can't search more than 1'st level dir depth. Even with all dir's expanded the search is not working properly still.

Open any browser for the last 5-10 years and just check how a search can function.

You click on a dir from the filtered ones and it works as an anchor, so you can look up or down the dir tree relative to that dir. Only the path dirs are expanded not the entire tree for a search to work.

Better yet, check the search functionality for the bookmarks in FireFox, Microsoft Edge, Opera, Brave, Safari, or any browser for the last 5-10 years.