Add a tab to an existing Tab Stack without drag and drop
Ok, I found that apparently there is a feature request for this already: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/56096/add-a-menu-item-to-move-current-tab-to-a-tab-stack
Must've missed that.
@thiskurt Please don't delete your initial post. Your post might be helpful to others searching for the same.
If you really want your whole topic deleted, please flag it for moderation and explain you want it removed.
