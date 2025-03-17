Mobile won't let me sign in for sync
A few weeks/months ago after some new version of Vivaldi had been installed on my Android (Google Pixel 8 Pro), all of a sudden the sync functionality stopped working.
I tried the typical resolution options
- Reboot
- Deleting Cache
- Deleting Data
- Reinstall
Unfortunately none of those worked.
This leaves me with a working Sync in my main browser under Windows 11 and a broken Sync in my mobile browser that refuses to let me log in and to sync bookmarks and share tabs.
Any idea, how I could encircle this issue in order to get the mobile sync back to work?
@Vince42
Hi, which step of the process doesn't work?
Did you test with mobile data only?
Some users report issues if a VPN, Proxy or a security software is in use.
If login and encryption work open vivaldi://sync-internals to check if errors are shown.
Hi, which step of the process doesn't work?
I cannot log in on my mobile device.
No error message shown.
I am entering the credentials and nothing happens.
Did you test with mobile data only?
I am not sure that I understand your question, but I tried the login process while being on mobile data as well as in my WiFi networks.
Some users report issues if a VPN, Proxy or a security software is in use.
I also excluded that option by trying it with and without VPN and with and without Private DNS.
If login and encryption work open vivaldi://sync-internals to check if errors are shown.
I wish they were working.
@Vince42
Hm, do you use the same credentials as you use for the forum?
Any security software running?
VPN can block the sync system but not the login, strange.
Hm, do you use the same credentials as you use for the forum?
No, I have different credentials for my Vivaldi account and sync process. Also they have been untouched for years.
Any security software running?
Nope
I am also very clueless ... especially as I am in the IT industry myself for decades. Usually you get some kind of error message - but in this case nothing.
According to one of the Golden Rules "the bigger the problem, the smaller the reason" it is probably something extremely stupid and weird ... but I really miss my bookmarks and the tab sharing - and I will not try to create a new account and to move all items from one account to the other. I just want to find out, what went wrong and how to fix it.
@Vince42
Hm, I would create a new profile and try to login with your forum account but not start syncing to test if the login work at all.
Check if you can reach https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync
you should get a Not Found error but not a This site can’t be reached one.
Sounds like a good idea - I wil give it a try!
This is really funny:
I created a new account, activated it and started syncing successfully.
Then I tried the old account - and this time I were able to log in - and everything is syncing now.
So, the conclusion is, that something in the login user interface was hidden, which did not allow me to log in (I had no login button even with scrolling etc) - and the registration process might have "freed up" that ui element or configuration, which then showed the button.
Sometimes the craziest paths lead to a solution.
Thank you for the sparring!
PS
I am getting this very often - is this a known error?
@Vince42
I saw this Yesterday several times, I heard Vivaldi Social and the forum was on heavy load so guess the servers was too.
This is not really an error, the forum software check the connection.
If it is disrupted or timed out this message appears.