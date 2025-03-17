Hm, do you use the same credentials as you use for the forum?

No, I have different credentials for my Vivaldi account and sync process. Also they have been untouched for years.

Any security software running?

Nope

I am also very clueless ... especially as I am in the IT industry myself for decades. Usually you get some kind of error message - but in this case nothing.

According to one of the Golden Rules "the bigger the problem, the smaller the reason" it is probably something extremely stupid and weird ... but I really miss my bookmarks and the tab sharing - and I will not try to create a new account and to move all items from one account to the other. I just want to find out, what went wrong and how to fix it.