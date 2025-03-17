Where Vivaldi store tab trash bin data?
Hello all.
Do you know, where Vivaldi stores the tab trash bin data? The URLs which you can see in a list when click the tab trash can icon. Is it possible to export this list in any convenient from like CSV or view it with any program, which can view/edit Vivaldi databases? Thanks a lot in advance for information.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@RealRedFox Hi, I believe these are stored in the Sessions\Tabs files. These are basically a black box, and not easy to do any sort of parsing on.
@Pathduck Ok, thanks for the info. Another question if so - is it possible to restore items from tab recycle bin by groups? Not one after one. I have tried to select a few of them, but any click on item in the list reagrdless of LMB or RMB opens the item under the cursor.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@RealRedFox said in Where Vivaldi store tab trash bin data?:
is it possible to restore items from tab recycle bin by groups?
Not from the recycle bin icon.
But if you use the Windows panel there's "Closed Tabs" and it should be possible to multi-select and open.
Please read the docs:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/window-panel/
mib2berlin Soprano
@RealRedFox
Click on a tab, don't release the mouse and move it a bit then release the mouse.
Now the first tab is selected and you can use Shift or Ctrl to select tabs you want to open with the context memu.
Cheers, mib
@Pathduck Thanks a lot! This is exactly what I need!
@mib2berlin Thanks! Try to do so but it is not as easy as it seems to be. Will try again but Pathduck's advice with Windows panel is more convenient for me. Thanks a lot!