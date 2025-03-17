Vivaldi 7.2 RC 3 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3621.60/63
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Today’s snapshot is the third release candidate for 7.2 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
If you use the unofficial Flatpak packages and want to test early it is installable like so:
flatpak install --user https://dl.flathub.org/build-repo/170538/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.flatpakref
DoctorGTesting
@Ruarí Wow. Daily Snapshot now?
Thanks.
Installing it now on Linux.
I hope, have you already fixed context menu bug from 7.1 stable? Context menu disappears immediately after right click and to temporary fix is to enable compact menu in settings.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Rinaldus
Hi, do you have the bug number?
Iirc nobody could reproduce it independent of the setting, me neither on stable and snapshots.
Windows 11 and Linux.
EDIT: VB-114942
@mib2berlin
I don't know, where is your bug tracker, I read about this bug on your forum: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105165/right-click-auto-selecting-closest-option
I have the same bug and it's rather annoying.
mib2berlin Soprano
@Rinaldus
The bug tracker is not public but a user report it.
As I mentioned in the other thread, test it in a Guest Profile or better create a second profile to test such issues.
I have always my used/work profile and a clean one to test, all internal testers and developers test in a clean profile all default, no extensions.
sjudenim Supporters
@mtaki14 said in Vivaldi 7.2 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3621.56/57:
@sjudenim: This is expected behaviour, as of now. Categories cannot be reordered the way you could in the old addressbar implementation. Things could change in the future, based on feedback.
It's not about reordering (though stripping away that option is a down grade imo). It's that the
Prioritize Bookmarksoption simply does not work. Search suggestions are always on top and when the option to prioritize
Direct Matchis NOT selected, it still takes priority over
Bookmarkswhen the option to prioritize them IS selected. I consider that a bug because that option isn't doing anything
Again , About > Check Update > Install downloads full 129 MB data instead of smaller delta package.
Is it intentional?
@3dvs said in Vivaldi 7.2 RC 3 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3621.60/63:
Again , About > Check Update > Install downloads full 129 MB data instead of smaller delta package.
Is it intentional?
Yeah, update is cofusing to say the least, not only it takes hours before checking automatically if there's an update, if I force check update, it first tries to download whole 100+mb pack, then FAILS to update; reopening Vivaldi after a minute or 2 it says restart required, apparently by forcing the update both downloads a whole package and also the internal delta download gets forced.
Bookmark nicknames "`"; "!"; "-" no longer work in the Address Bar. Numbers and Letters seem to work okay
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Panels still pop up when opening a new window or private window.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Thot Yes, such disturbing me in Snapshot/Stable, too.
The same Find in Page regression that was present in RC1 and RC2 is still in RC3:
If one uses Find In Page (Ctrl-F) to locate a given string, and then uses Ctrl-G to cycle through the occurrences of it, the browser hangs when the user cycles past the last instance.
When this happens, the process must be killed and restarted.
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@ianmacd: I am not able to reproduce, did you file a bug report?
@olli I haven't, no.
Where is your bug tracking system?
Note that this issue occurs on Windows 11; I haven't tested it on Linux.
When I commented on this bug on the RC2 blog entry, another user confirmed he was seeing the same behaviour.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@ianmacd said in Vivaldi 7.2 RC 3 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3621.60/63:
Where is your bug tracking system?
Please read "Help us to reproduce the issue" carefully, discuss in forum if issue is a bug and can be confirmed by others.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.