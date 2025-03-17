Would be nice to be able to see the Chromium version in use in Vivaldi's About page
The title says it all. I'm sure it doesn't require much work to implement. Maybe a user has an issue on their Vivaldi browser, searches for that Chromium version, and sees that it's not Vivaldi's fault, but it's a bug in that Chromium version.
And moreover, I don't see any downside to showing the Chromium version to the user
@WodnerPie, it does
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@WodnerPie Complete Chromium version shows up in
vivaldi://system
Or use biscuit mode to show version in statusbar:
- Open Vivaldi Settings
- Type
biscuitin Settings search field
- Enable Show Browser Version On Status Bar
As it is shown in 7.2 RC2:
@DoctorG Oh okay I didn't know that, thank you!
By the way, on the same subject, do you know how can I easily access the Chrome-looky settings (where there's the security settings, pre-loading, sleeping tabs etc..) ?
@Catweazle by the way, yes I know that we can see this in the user agent, but this does not tell the whole version at all, only the first part
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@WodnerPie Use the URL
chrome://settingsto access internal settings.