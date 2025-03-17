Unsolved Duplicate bookmarks and bookmarks folders in or out of the folder
-
Hello everyone.
I have a problem and you probably have one too
you use synchronization between devices. I'm doing synchronization between my desktop computer and my phone. I add bookmarks and bookmark folders on my desktop computer and on my phone. But a problem arises: bookmark folders and bookmarks in or out of the folder are duplicated on both devices. How does this confusion occur? Has anyone encountered this problem and how did you solve it if you solved it? I've tried exporting bookmarks and editing the HTML of the exported file, but that's too much work and there are still errors...And I love Vivaldi and would like to fix this problem.
-
Jjane.n moved this topic from Community Blogs