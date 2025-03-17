In early 2025, Vivaldi developed this annoying quirk of delaying recognition of the system DNS resolution. Usually after Vivaldi had been closed for some time, attempting to open some sites would result in a delay, sometimes up to a minute, occasionally more. Sometimes this delay corrected itself, and the target page loaded. Sometimes it stalled with an error page, saying that the URL could not be located, check DNS, etc. After the 1st such issue resolved, Vivaldi operated normally.

CLI lookups showed no problem. Testing Firefox on the same site showed no such issue. Upgrading the system, incl Vivaldi, made no difference. It was concluded that the issue was in Vivaldi, probably some subtle corruption in the profile. Having accumulated over 1000 tabs, spread over 8 Workspaces. I REALLY didn't want to start over with an empty profile. I tried the following procedure to migrate the important stuff to a fresh profile, and it worked.

Environment: Linux Mint 21.3 Cinnamon, CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-cores, RAM: 32G

Vivaldi Version: 7.1.3570.60

Migration Procedure:

With Vivaldi open, make a list of the installed Extensions. Close Vivaldi.

In Terminal, do: cd ~/.config, then do:

mv vivaldi vivaldi-main Start Vivaldi to initialize a fresh profile. Close Vivaldi. cd vivaldi/Default mv Bookmarks Bookmarks---; cp -p ../../vivaldi-main/Default/Bookmarks . mv Preferences Preferences---; cp -p ../../vivaldi-main/Default/Preferences . mv Sessions Sessions---; cp -a ../../vivaldi-main/Default/Sessions . mv VivaldiDirectMatchIcons VivaldiDirectMatchIcons---; cp -a ../../vivaldi-main/Default/VivaldiDirectMatchIcons . mv Favicons Favicons---; cp -a ../../vivaldi-main/Default/Favicons . Restart Vivaldi. Reinstall & reconfigure all needed Extensions.

Last, backup or delete ~/.config/vivaldi-main as desired.

All Workspaces, Tabs, and Bookmarks and the Tab and Bookmark icons were successfully migrated.

To all testing, Vivaldi operates normally.

This procedure should be adaptable to other environments. I have not tested it in Windows, as I have no suitable test situation. However most Linux distributions and Mac environments should be able to use it with little change.