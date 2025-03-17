I am having a problem with my Vivaldi using linux.

I have a custom homepage with the links, etc. that I commonly use. It is located at:

/home/Documents/homepage/20250224.html

I can set the homepage when I launch Vivaldi, but the next time I launch it, the home page changes to some version of:

file:///run/user/1000/doc/22ec4251/20250224.html

And then Vivaldi can't fin it: "Your file couldn’t be accessed It may have been moved, edited, or deleted.

ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND"

How do I set my custom homepage to "stick" when I use Vivaldi. FWIW, the page works with the other browsers I have tried.

Also, I have set a bookmark for that page, but even when I click the link to the bookmark I have set, Vivaldi can't find that page.

Thank you for your help.