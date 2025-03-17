HomePage
-
Linux32920
I am having a problem with my Vivaldi using linux.
I have a custom homepage with the links, etc. that I commonly use. It is located at:
/home/Documents/homepage/20250224.html
I can set the homepage when I launch Vivaldi, but the next time I launch it, the home page changes to some version of:
file:///run/user/1000/doc/22ec4251/20250224.html
And then Vivaldi can't fin it: "Your file couldn’t be accessed It may have been moved, edited, or deleted.
ERR_FILE_NOT_FOUND"
How do I set my custom homepage to "stick" when I use Vivaldi. FWIW, the page works with the other browsers I have tried.
Also, I have set a bookmark for that page, but even when I click the link to the bookmark I have set, Vivaldi can't find that page.
Thank you for your help.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Linux32920 said in HomePage:
/home/Documents/homepage/20250224.html
URL should be:
file:///home/Documents/homepage/20250224.html
My test works:
Have you checked Linux Settings for Flatpak Permissions?
-
Linux32920
URL should be: file:///home/Documents/homepage/20250224.html
My test works:
That's what I had been using. If you try it, and close out of Vivaldi, and then reopen Vivaldi, you will see it changes again to the run:// file and it can't locate my page.
I also went into my file manager, right clicked open with Vivaldi, and set Vivaldi to use current pages, the next time I ran Vivaldi, same thing happened.
It's quite frustrating.
Thank you for your test. Maybe it's something with my set-up.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Linux32920 Where do you set this file:///home/Documents/homepage/20250224.html in Vivaldi settings?
What had you set for Startup With?
Which OS version? Ubuntu?