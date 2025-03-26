Auto Collapsing Active Panel
Pre-Requisites: Both Panel Toggle and Floating Panel have to be off.
#panels-container.left:not(:hover), #panels-container.left.resizing:not(:hover), #panels-container.right:not(:hover) { max-width: 32px; transition: all 1s ease-in-out !important; transition-delay: 2s !important; transition-property: max-width !important; } #panels-container.left:hover, #panels-container.left.resizing:hover, #panels-container.right:hover { max-width: 100%; transition: all 1s ease-in-out !important; transition-delay: 2s !important; transition-property: max-width !important; }
The active panel won't take space if unhovered and won't cover the tab bar with floating panel + side tabs on same position.