profile corrupts every now and then
-
Hello, seems like the profile corrupts every now and then and despite it's literally seconds with syncs putting everything back again, it's getting very tedious, especially when it happens pratically once a week
i tried creating a new profile entirely and deleting the old one but that didn't work and got corrupted too, any hints?
i don't know if this is a linux thing but since i am on fedora linux thought about reporting it here...
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@luca247
Hi, what does corrupted means in your case?
I use 6 Vivaldi installs on Linux synced with 3 Vivaldi accounts, nothing gets corrupted.
They are synced with Windows and Android devices.
Check if Vivaldi had crashed, you may haven't noticed it.
The reports are in .config/vivaldi/Crash Reports/completed/, may you can assign them timewise.
-
i mean that i open vivaldi and i get a screen saying that it can't unlock my profile and that i have to create a new one or continue and lose all my data in the already existing profile...
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@luca247
This happen if your keyring is broken, not the Vivaldi profile.
KDE use KWallet, it depends on your DE which keyring system is used.
Did you copy your Vivaldi profile over from another install or reinstall?
-
@mib2berlin i'm using seahorse on gnome and, when my profile is corrupted mails set in the online accounts page are broken too, since they are stored in the same keyring, but no only vivaldi gets corrupted...